Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on January 3rd

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) announced a dividend on Monday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of ELP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 1,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,341. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 429,017 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 72,037 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

