Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.