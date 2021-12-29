Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.