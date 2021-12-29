Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 176.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $30.47.

