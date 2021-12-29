Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,379 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,999 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,567.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 789,890 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,535.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 371,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,964,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.