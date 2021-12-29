Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $253.77 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.03 and its 200 day moving average is $256.73.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

