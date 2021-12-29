Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ CLBK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 70,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,899. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.