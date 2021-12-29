Coldstack (CLS) Price Tops $1.71 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003608 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $448,526.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059590 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.67 or 0.07853005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.05 or 0.99769221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00073197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00051494 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

