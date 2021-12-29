CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.31 billion and the highest is $8.26 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $8.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $31.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 billion to $32.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.11 billion to $35.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

NYSE CNHI opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 91,529 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,671,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

