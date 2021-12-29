CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151,913 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $39,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 82,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CMS Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 935.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.