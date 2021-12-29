Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLOV. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 1,272,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 775,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 844,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,114,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

