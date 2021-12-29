Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.