Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 873 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 55,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

