Close Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 610,484 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 491,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 141,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 90,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

CSCO stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

