Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 38,233.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 92,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $889.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

