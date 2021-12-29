Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 3,477 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,572 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

