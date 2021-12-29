Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Up 2.5%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.22 and last traded at $85.00. Approximately 768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 131,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Clearfield alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424 in the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clearfield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.