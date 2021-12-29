Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.22 and last traded at $85.00. 768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Clearfield alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,840,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.