Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) & Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Critical Review

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clear Channel Outdoor and Thryv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor 0 6 3 0 2.33 Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.30%. Thryv has a consensus price target of $42.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Thryv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor -25.98% N/A -7.26% Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Thryv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor $1.85 billion 0.85 -$582.74 million ($1.14) -2.93 Thryv $1.11 billion 1.27 $149.22 million $5.99 6.92

Thryv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clear Channel Outdoor. Clear Channel Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thryv beats Clear Channel Outdoor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The firm products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

