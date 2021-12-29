Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.04. Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468,846 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,003 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.