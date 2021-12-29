Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.27

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and traded as low as $18.02. Citizens shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 652 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of -0.03.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 112.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 81,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

