Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

