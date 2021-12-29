Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.41.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $230.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.04.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

