Chronologic Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 298.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 287.5% against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $674,619.00 and $3,688.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007110 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,401,739 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,859 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

