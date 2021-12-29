Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE:CHH traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.64. 3,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,923. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $44,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

