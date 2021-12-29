China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 108000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.