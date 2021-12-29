China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Trading Up 0.8%

China Communications Construction Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Communications Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

