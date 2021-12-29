Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

CUZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,883. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.