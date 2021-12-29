Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,261 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.12. 12,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,007. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

