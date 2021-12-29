Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. 113,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,708,719. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

