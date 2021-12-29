Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $21.16 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.33. 13,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,262. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $250.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

