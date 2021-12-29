Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,361. The company has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,572. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

