Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,281 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $81,466,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.15. 1,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,643. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $370.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

