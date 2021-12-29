Chiliz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $234.63 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $234.63 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007049 BTC.

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,921,248 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

