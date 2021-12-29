Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Shares of CPK stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $141.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $143.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.04 and its 200 day moving average is $128.15.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

