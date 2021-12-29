Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.22

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.22 and last traded at $143.22, with a volume of 61044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

