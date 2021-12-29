Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.29.

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

