CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.40

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.40 and last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 75683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,880 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,010 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after acquiring an additional 374,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after acquiring an additional 510,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

