CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.12.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,880 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,010. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

