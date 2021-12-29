CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised CF Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.91.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

