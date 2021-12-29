Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares Down 0.1%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.49. 28,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 35,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERV. TD Securities cut Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

