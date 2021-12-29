Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares Down 0.1%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.49. 28,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 35,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERV. TD Securities cut Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

