Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 2,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 47,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.