Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

CCS traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. 139,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

