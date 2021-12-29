Centrifuge (CFG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $133.35 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.22 or 0.07878656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,690.44 or 1.00057129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00073311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 135,196,913 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

