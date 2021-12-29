Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 607 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.