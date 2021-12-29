Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Centene by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 146,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $10,376,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $5,860,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.95.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

