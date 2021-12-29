Centene (CNC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centene (NYSE: CNC) recently:

12/17/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Centene is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $82.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/1/2021 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,116. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

