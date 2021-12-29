Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.24

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.24 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.75). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.75), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.24. The stock has a market cap of £82.24 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00.

Centaur Media Company Profile (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

