Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,103 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $45,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 127,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

