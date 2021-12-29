Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO Sells $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.70 and a beta of 2.03. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Celsius by 43.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Celsius by 14.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Celsius by 187.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

